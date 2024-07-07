Agencies find suspect in Wyoming 2015 double homicide

The Numismatic Crime Information Center has assisted law enforcement since 1987 and contributed to an investigation and arrest in the 2015 case.

The Numismatic Crime Information Center reports that an arrest was made in an investigation stemming from a 2015 double homicide in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

A news release from the Cheyenne Police Department provided details. “This morning, Cheyenne Police Detectives with assistance of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (California), arrested Douglas Smith, 68-years-old, of McCloud, California, on a warrant alleging two counts of first-degree murder. Smith is now awaiting extradition from California to Cheyenne.”

In announcing the June 25 arrest, the department recounted the circumstances nine years ago. “On July 20, 2015, Cheyenne Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting and robbery in progress at The Coin Shop located at 510 West Lincolnway. Responding officers located two victims with apparent gunshot wounds. George Manley, 76-years-old, and Dwight Brockman, 67-years-old, both from Cheyenne, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Their deaths were ruled as homicides.

“Since 2015, the investigation has remained open, with assignments to five different case detectives and one civilian. In March of 2023, Cheyenne Police Detectives revisited the homicide evidence, with goals of generating additional investigative recommendations and determining if newly available technologies would produce more leads to solve the case.”

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“Three years ago, when I was hired as Chief of Police, I became aware of the homicide at The Coin Shop and decided to make this a priority,” said Chief Mark Francisco. “Cases like this can be very challenging with many layers of evidence. Our detectives have been diligently working for almost a decade, and, through detailed analysis, have been able to thoughtfully re-examine the evidence in ways that bring those responsible to justice.”

Since 2023, over 1,500 hours were spent working on the case. Hundreds of tips, emails, and letters were reviewed. Additional warrant service operations and interviews were also conducted in California and Colorado with assistance from partnering law enforcement agencies. The cost for travel, testing, and examination during this time period is approximately $11,106.

Cheyenne Police have also worked regularly with federal, state, and local partners — the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Laramie County District Attorney’s Office, Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, the California Highway Patrol, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, the Secret Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The case was turned over to the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

“I would like to commend our team of detectives for their tireless work and commitment to building a solid case. I’d also like to thank the District Attorney’s Office, for working diligently to prosecute the case,” said Francisco. “Strong partnerships have resulted in an arrest, which is a step closer to closure for our community.”

The Numismatic Crime Information Center offered a $5,000 reward for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of the responsible parties, as was reported at coinworld.com on Aug. 4, 2015.

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