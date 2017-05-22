It’s a wrap!

The latest Coin World monthly issue, dated June 2017, has been sent to the presses, and we have a quick preview of some of the Coin World exclusives found in our latest digital edition.

Indian Head cents: a collectors’ favorite for decades

Collectors have long made the Indian Head cent one of their favorite U.S. coins. Issued from 1859 to 1909, the series underwent changes big and small.

As William T. Gibbs reports in his cover feature, “Its mintage, stretching from the presidency of James Buchanan in 1859 to the early months of William Howard Taft’s administration in 1909, coincided with political events like a terrible civil war and an end to slavery, engineering feats like the crossing of the nation by a transcontinental railroad, and the creation of technological wonders like the telephone and electric light and the airplane.”

The series offers multiple subtypes, dozens of varieties, two different compositions and much, much more, making it perfect for collectors.

‘State quarters’ for world coin collectors

In the United States, the State quarter dollars program and its two follow-up series have fascinated collectors for years, but we weren’t the first to get a series of circulating coins with a similar theme.

As Jeff Starck reports in the World Coins feature, Canada set the standard in 1992 with its series of coins commemorating its provinces and territories in celebration of the 125th anniversary of Confederation.

Since then, not only has the United States issues a similar series, “From neighbors to the north and south, across the Pacific Ocean and even in Oceania, circulating commemorative ‘state quarter’ programs proliferate, and are an interesting facet of world coin collecting.”

What would be your ‘coin room’?

Collectors of all kinds enjoy sharing their hobbies and many often build their own trophy rooms to display their valued treasures.

In “The Investment Column,” Steve Roach explores what a perfect “coin room” might look like.

“A fantasy coin room would, of course, house coins securely, from would-be thieves and natural elements. But it would also include literature, great books to help put the numismatic objects in context. The walls could be filled with art relating to coins and even the furniture could be coin-related. One’s mind can start to wander; a floor made out of Lincoln cents, perhaps,” he writes.

Propaganda notes: swaying minds with paper money

Governments use propaganda to disseminate information, true or otherwise. As William T. Gibbs writes, “Propaganda can be published in every form of communication, and coins and paper money are perfect media to spread a particular version of such truth. And as with every form of money, propaganda issues are eminently collectible,” he writes.

Wartime, especially, can be a fertile period for propaganda notes, with issues questioning an enemy’s motives or resolve, or showing an enemy’s leader in a negative light.

