Affording Indian Head $10, $4.99m silver dollar: Week's Most Read

It was a breath of fresh air when in 1907 the talents of America’s most famous sculptor, Augustus Saint-Gaudens, created the $10 eagle and, soon to be launched, the $20 double eagle. The $10 series was issued through 1933.

5. Celtic stater from modern-day France imitates Greek gold coin: One of the many highlights from Nomos Ag auction scheduled for Oct. 9 in Switzerland.

4. Mad for labels: 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief gold coins bring $13,000 plus: Bidders pay big prices for select PCGS graded coins with special labels.

3. Pogue Collection 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar realizes $4.99 million: The second auction of masterpieces of United States coins from the D. Brent Pogue Collection by Stack’s Bowers Galleries in conjunction with Sotheby’s took place in New York City on Sept. 30. Some heavy hitting prices were realized.

2. U.S. Mint sells out production of Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge silver bullion: Another silver bullion coin experiences fast sellout from the U.S. Mint.

1. Affording Indian Head gold $10 eagle coins: Q. David Bowers: Q. David Bowers offers some keen insight on how to collect and afford the well-known series.



