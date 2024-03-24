Additional artists brought on board for Mint program

The contingent of 38 Artistic Infusion Program designers includes retired U.S. Mint sculptor-engravers Donna Weaver, left, Donald P. Everhart II, center, and Thomas Hipschen, a former bank note picture engraver with the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

Twenty-five outside artists were added March 12 by the United States Mint to its complement of designers, bringing the roster of Artistic Infusion Program artists to 38.

The AIP designers are compensated for submitting design proposals for upcoming U.S. coins and medals. Designs given final approval by the Treasury secretary, after review and recommendation by the Commission of Fine Arts and Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, are digitally sculpted for dies to be made. On a design created by an AIP artist, that artist’s initials would be added, as would the initials of the member of the Mint’s engraving staff who digitally sculptures the AIP artist’s design.

Biographies for the 25 new AIP designers can be found online at https://www.usmint.gov/learn/artists, and here are their names:

Esao Andrews, Eric Battle, Tasha Beckwith, Sean Cheetham, Adrian Cherry, Bud Cook, Kimberly Fulton, Danny Galieote, Lisa Goesling, Jesse Hernandez, Donivan Howard, Kathryn Hudson, Dave Johnson, Robert Kraiza, Katie McGuire, Matt Molen, Sean Murray, Walter O’Neal, Christopher Polentz, Paul Romano, Dominick Saponaro, Andrew Sides, Greg Simkins, Gennady Spirin, and Sara Tepes.

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The 25 new AIP designers are joining these returning designers:

➤ Emily Damstra, who holds one of the most extensive AIP design portfolios.

➤ Donald Everhart II, retired lead sculptor-engraver from the bureau’s engraving staff.

➤ Elana Hagler

➤ Christina Hess

➤ Thomas Hipschen, a retired bank note picture engraver from the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

➤ Justin Kunz

➤ Richard Masters

➤ Laurie Musser

➤ Ronald D. Sanders

➤ Benjamin Sowards

➤ Matt Swaim

➤ Donna Weaver, a retired U.S. Mint sculptor-engraver.

➤ Beth Zaiken.

The U.S. Mint’s engraving staff positioned at the Philadelphia Mint comprises Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna, and Medallic Artists Craig Campbell, Eric David Custer, Renata Gordon, Phebe Hemphill and John McGraw.

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