US Coins
Action from the Central States Numismatic Society convention
- Published: Apr 23, 2015, 5 AM
As the Central States Numismatic Show kicks into gear today, Coin World's own Steve Roach and Joe O'Donnell will be streaming the activity surrounding the event's opening day. Twitter, Facebook, as well as Steve's personal account will all be fair game as one of the largest coin expos in the Midwest gets underway in Schaumburg, Ill.
Track all social media posts below, and be sure to follow @RoachDotSteve and @CoinWorld for all of our updates.
Community Comments
