Collectors who own counterfeits may have them stamped by the ACEF at the World’s Fair of Money as a free service.

According to federal law, counterfeit coins are illegal to possess, buy or sell. Hence, once a victim becomes aware that he/she holds a counterfeit coin, it should be turned over to the nearest Secret Service agent or local law-enforcement official. Often that is impractical, whether because of distances involved, or because law enforcement may be reluctant to spend time recovering just one or two counterfeit items, especially fake coins.

So, what do you do with counterfeit coins you unwittingly purchased?

There is another remedy. Have the word COPY incused on either the back or front of the coin in a size that complies with the Hobby Protection Act, rendering the counterfeit legal to possess.

Other than private and government mints, though, few entities have the knowledge and equipment to properly stamp the word COPY onto a counterfeit coin.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

As a public service, the non-profit Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation (ACEF) will properly mark COPY on up to three counterfeit coins per owner free of charge at Table No. 1928 located on the bourse during the World’s Fair of Money Aug. 7 through 10 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, Illinois.

“We want to help victims to legally possess the counterfeits they have been duped into buying, especially on the Internet. Perhaps more importantly, we want them to come to the WFOM to see real coins and meet real dealers who are trusted professionals that will treat them fairly,” said ACEF President John Albanese.

The punches and other equipment used to mark the fake coins with the word COPY were made and donated to the ACEF by Joe Paonessa of the private Root River Mint, Racine, Wisconsin.

ACEF is a 501(C)(3)non-profit corporation with Public Charity status. It is funded entirely by donations. For more information, visit ACEF’s website: www.acefonline.org.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.