ACEF leads effort for public education program

The Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation will embark on a consumer awareness and education program to guide and protect numismatic buyers.

The Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation’s board of directors has approved a $377,000 budget to fund a robust public education program that includes presence on popular social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, as well as a greatly enhanced website featuring a “Trusted Experts Directory,” and engagement in traditional print media.

“We have to be pro-active in reaching out to people of all ages interested in buying precious metals, coins and other numismatic collectibles and arm them with knowledge about how to avoid counterfeits and other scams that especially target uninformed buyers,” said ACEF President John Albanese.

“Nobody wants to be defrauded. Unfortunately, people new to the marketplace that become victims of counterfeiters quickly lose interest and they miss out on good investments and the joys of a wonderful hobby,” Albanese added.

ACEF Vice President Barry Stuppler described the new budget as “realistic in light of the challenges we face and the costs involved in producing and placing the educational information to meet our objectives.”

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Stuppler, who is spearheading ACEF’s fundraising campaign, noted that the ACEF board is willing to roll up its collective sleeves and work to implement the educational programs, “but we need the support of the entire numismatic community,” he said. ACEF is funded entirely by donations.

During its April 10 meeting, the ACEF board elected two new members and named an executive director. Brett Charville and Don Ketterling are the newly elected board members. They replace Jack Young, who resigned due to his inability to attend board meetings. Beth Deisher relinquished her board seat and secretary officer position to become the organization’s executive director, effective April 1.

ACEF is a 501(C)3 non-profit corporation with public charity status. Information about the organization can be found at acefonline.org.

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