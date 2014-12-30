Abraham Lincoln due on 2015 coin — from San Marino

Details of San Marino’s 2015 collector coin program have been released.

Highlights include commemorative €2 coins marking the 750th birth anniversary of author Dante Alighieri and the 25th anniversary of German Reunification, and a Proof silver €10 coin honoring the death anniversary of American President Abraham Lincoln.

Other highlights include a Proof silver €5 coin dedicated to the Expo Milano 2015 – Feeding the Planet, Energy for Life; and two Proof gold coins (denominated €20 and €50) celebrating the architecture of San Marino castles of Faetano and Montegiardino.

In addition, San Marino’s Ufficio Filatelico e Numismatico announced that the 2015 program includes a Proof 2-scudi gold coin dedicated to the Acknowledgement of San Marino at the Congress of Vienna 1814/15.

Several annual sets will also be issued, included an annual Brilliant Uncirculated coin set, an annual BU set containing a silver €5 coin dedicated to the “International Year of Light, and an annual Proof set containing both €2 commemorative coins struck in Proof, as well as Proof versions of the standard designs.

Coin World will report on some of these coins as they are released.

To contact San Marino’s Ufficio Filatelico e Numismatico, visit its website.

More from CoinWorld.com:

When are they going to open the Boston time capsule and see what's inside?

U.S. Trade dollar series remains one of the most heavily counterfeited among U.S. coins

U.S. Mint making Proof 2015-W silver American Eagles available for more customers during FUN Show

1972 and 1973 'penny bags' offered by U.S. Mint still collectible

United States Mint posts 2015 schedule for offering numismatic products



Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!