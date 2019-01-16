Legend wrote, “This piece totally displays the famous ‘deep dish’ look” that collectors want when adding a High Relief “Saint” to their collections, along with ample remaining luster.

Legend noted in the description that this 1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Wire Rim $20 double eagle was hard to photograph with light high-point wear. The appealing PCGS AU-58 coin with a green CAC sticker went unsold in the online auction from Legend on Dec. 16.

Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ final online Premier Session auction on Dec. 16 offered a range of lightly circulated rare gold coins, including a double eagle that did not sell in the auction.

The About Uncirculated 58 1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Wire Rim gold $20 double eagle graded by Professional Coin Grading Service and bearing a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker is a desirable coin not often seen in this grade.

Inside Coin World: It looks like a cent (a lot, actually) but it isn’t: Columns in the Jan. 28 issue of Coin World focus on Indian Head cents that aren’t, different date styles on 1834 Classic Head half eagles, and the effect of copper spots on gold coins.

Legend wrote, “This piece totally displays the famous ‘deep dish’ look” that collectors want when adding a High Relief “Saint” to their collections, along with ample remaining luster.

A light bit of wear is seen on the high points of both sides, specifically Liberty’s legs and chest on the obverse and on the highest eagle’s feathers on the reverse. The worn areas are slightly lighter than the unworn areas, which creates a contrast that is hard to photograph.

Legend wrote, “Do know we had some trouble imaging it as it is far nicer in person,” seemingly anticipating that bidders may have some reservations despite the assurances that the CAC sticker provided.

Even so, it went unsold with an estimate of $11,500 to $12,500.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter