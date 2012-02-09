A day in the life of a coin dealer in WIN journal

A day in the life of a coin dealer is told in the Winter 2012 issue of Winning Ways, published by Women in Numismatics.

Copper coin dealer Charmy Harker writes about what it is like for a dealer to attend a show, including the pre-show planning, travel, and dealing with collectors and other dealers. She also discusses some coin show etiquette.

Harker observes, “Being a coin dealer is certainly not glamorous, or necessarily exciting, but I do enjoy the travel, talking with and selling coins to enthusiastic collectors, and continually honing my wheeling and dealing skills with other coin dealers.”

She writes that she especially enjoys “finding that special coin that my customer needs to fill the last spot in his coin book or for that matter, finding that special coin I’ve been hunting for my own personal collection.”

