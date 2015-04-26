‘Buffalo nickel’ a shell of its former self on Zombuff rounds
- Published: Apr 26, 2015, 7 AM
Zombucks are a popular silver and copper bullion series from Provident Metals.
Coin World explores all of the designs issued so far in the series.
The ZomBuff honors the reverse of the former Indian Head 5-cent coin design by James Earle Fraser
Humans were once the only type of zombie the living had to fear, but the infection is spreading to other creatures — specifically buffaloes. Herds of zombie bison now roam the streets searching for survivors alongside the shuffling human undead.
A haggard Black Diamond is the focus on the obverse. His appearance consists of bones and muscle emerging through shredded skin and fur. The former mammoth is a shell of his former self with his ribs, spine and skull fully exposed. Inscriptions encircling the monster read THE AMERICAN ZOMBUFF, Z TWO and 2018.
Zombuff mintage limits
Silver- 48,428
Proof silver – 10,000
Copper – 129,986
Proof copper – 10,000
Retail price, Brilliant Uncirculated copper: $5
Retail price, Brilliant Uncirculated silver: $27
