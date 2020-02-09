97th annual National Coin Week theme honors women of 'change'
- Published: Feb 9, 2020, 11 AM
The theme for the American Numismatic Association’s 97th Annual National Coin Week April 19 to 25 is “Remarkable Women: Catalysts of Change.”
The inspiration for the theme was the 2020 centennial anniversary of passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote, and also highlights the many contributions that women have made in society and numismatics.
Numismatic clubs considering participation in National Coin Week are encouraged to visit the ANA’s website at https://www.money.org/numismatic-events/national-coin-week for club registration and the promotional materials request form to take part in the celebration.
Included in the promotional materials are articles dedicated to women and their contributions to the hobby featured in the ANA’s monthly journal, The Numismatist, including:
➤ A retrospective on suffragist Susan B. Anthony and the small dollar coin that bears her portrait.
➤ The empresses of Rome’s Severan Dynasty immortalized on coinage of the period.
➤ A look at the life of “The First Lady of the Mint,” Nellie Tayloe Ross, who served 20 years at the helm of the Bureau of the Mint.
➤ Ron Guth’s examination of the 100 greatest women on coins.
➤ The contributions from former Coin World Editor Margo Russell and her successor, Beth Deisher.
➤ The art of U.S. sculptor Laura Gardin Fraser.
➤ Women at the U.S. Treasury Department.
➤ March is Women’s History Month.
The event began as “Coin Week” in 1923, when ANA Governor Julius Guttag suggested to ANA President Moritz Wormser that a weeklong event should be established “to attract the general public to our hobby and consequently increase our membership, and aid in our science.”
“National” got added to the name in 1939.
