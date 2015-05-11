92 percent of 2015 Special Silver Sets sold

The Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt dime, top, and the standard Proof 2015-W Roosevelt dime, bottom, are only available in the 2015 Special Silver Set.

Fewer than 6,000 of the 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Sets remain from the maximum authorization of 75,000.

U.S. Mint officials announced at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time May 11 that sales reached 69,050. Sales began at noon EDT May 4 with a household ordering limit of five sets. Each set is offered at $61.95.

The set includes a Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt dime struck at the Philadelphia Mint, a standard Proof 2015-W Roosevelt dime struck at the West Point Mint and a Proof 2015-W March of Dimes silver dollar, also struck at the West Point Mint.

The two dimes are exclusive to the set.