85 percent of 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Sets sold

The Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt dime, top, and the standard Proof 2015-W Roosevelt dime, bottom, are only available in the 2015 Special Silver Set.

The U.S. Mint reported selling 85 percent of available 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver sets during the first three days of sales.

The maximum authorized 75,000 three-coin sets went on sale at noon Eastern Daylight Time May 4.

The Mint reported at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time May 7 that 63,882 of the sets were recorded sold at $61.95 each. The sets were restricted to a household ordering limit of five.

First-day sales totaled 52,540 and climbed to 58,129 by the end of the second day May 5.

Adam Stump, the deputy director for the U.S. Mint’s Office of Corporate Communications, said there were no ordering obstacles for the set either online or by phone.

The set includes a Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt dime, a standard Proof 2015-W Roosevelt dime, and a Proof 2015-W March of Dimes silver dollar.

The two dimes are exclusive to the set.

The set is already listed on the Mint’s website as in “Back Order” status, meaning “This item is available to be ordered now, but it is not currently in stock. Additional inventory is being made. Please add the item to your cart to see when additional inventory is expected to be available.”

Professional Coin Grading Service, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. and ANACS are all offering special grading labels for the coins in the 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver set.

