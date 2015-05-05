70 percent of Special Silver Sets sell the first day May 4

The 2015 Special Silver Set is a three-coin offering associated with the March of Dimes commemorative coin program.

The Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt dime, top, and the standard Proof 2015-W Roosevelt dime, bottom, are only available in the 2015 Special Silver Set.

The United States Mint reports that sales of the limited-edition, three-coin 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Set reached 70 percent of their maximum authorization during the first day of sales May 4. Sales began at noon Eastern Daylight Time.

Mint officials announced at noon May 5 that 52,540 of the maximum 75,000 sets were recorded sold at $61.95 per set.

The set includes a Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt dime struck at the Philadelphia Mint, a standard Proof 2015-W Roosevelt dime struck at the West Point Mint and a Proof 2015-W March of Dimes silver dollar, also struck at the West Point Mint.

The two dimes are exclusive to the set. Orders for the sets are limited to five per household.

The set is already listed on the Mint's website as in "Back Order" status, meaning "This item is available to be ordered now, but it is not currently in stock. Additional inventory is being made. Please add the item to your cart to see when additional inventory is expected to be available."

