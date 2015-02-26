Uncirculated 2015-P Homestead 5-ounce silver coin on sale March 5

The Uncirculated 2015-P Homestead National Monument of American 5-ounce silver quarter dollar goes on sale March 5.

The following numismatic product sales announcement is from a U.S. Mint press release:

The United States Mint will open sales for the 2015 America the Beautiful Five Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coin – Homestead National Monument of America (product code SN1) March 5 at noon Eastern Standard Time (EST).

America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver uncirculated coins are struck in .999 fine silver and display the "P" mint mark indicating production at the United States Mint at Philadelphia. Each coin is enclosed in a protective plastic capsule and placed in an attractive presentation case. A certificate of authenticity is included.

The America the Beautiful Five Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coin – Homestead National Monument of America is priced at $149.95; however, as with all products sold by the United States Mint containing precious metals, the price is subject to change. The maximum mintage for this coin is 30,000 units.

Orders will be accepted at http://catalog.usmint.gov and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468), while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT.

Please visit the United States Mint website for information on our shipping options: catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.