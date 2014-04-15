5-ounce silver Shenandoah National Park quarters available May 15

Shown is the reverse of a circulating 2014 Shenandoah National Park quarter dollar. The same design also appears on the reverse of the 5-ounce silver quarter dollars.

Collectors can begin ordering the Uncirculated 2014-P Shenandoah National Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollar beginning at noon Eastern Time May 15.

The price of each coin will start at $154.95. As with all other U.S. Mint numismatic coins struck from precious metals, the price is subject to change.

The Uncirculated 5-ounce silver coin bears the P Mint mark of the Philadelphia Mint while the bullion version bears no Mint mark.

The mintage is of the Uncirculated 2014-P silver quarter dollar is limited to 25,000 coins.

Like the 24.3-millimeter copper-nickel clad quarter dollars issued for circulation, the 3-inch silver versions bear on their reverse a design depicting a day hiker taking in the view from the park’s Little Stony Man Summit in Virginia.

Visit the U.S. Mint website at www.usmint.gov.