5-ounce silver quarter dollar 38th issue in series
- Published: Jun 10, 2017, 11 AM
The U.S. Mint will open sales at noon ET July 11 for the Uncirculated 2017-P Ozark National Scenic Riverways 5-ounce silver quarter dollar.
The product is limited to a maximum release of 25,000 coins, and no household ordering limit is in place. The price is $149.95 per coin.
The coin is a 3-inch 5-ounce .999 fine silver version of the 24.26-millimeter quarter dollar available in various circulation and collector versions: a Proof .900 fine silver version from the San Francisco Mint and a circulation-quality copper-nickel clad version struck at the same facility, both for collector sales, as well as copper-nickel clad versions struck at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints for annual Uncirculated Mint sets and in circulation quality for general circulation.
The Uncirculated 5-ounce silver coins are struck on the same dedicated press at the Philadelphia Mint that is used to strike the bullion versions of the 5-ounce silver quarter dollars. Only the Uncirculated 5-ounce version bears the P Mint mark of the Philadelphia Mint, and the Uncirculated coin also receives a special post-strike finish.
The Uncirculated versions are sold directly to the public at a fixed price.
The reverse of the Ozark National Scenic Riverways quarter dollars bear a design by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Ron Sanders, sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Renata Gordon.
The design features a rendition of Alley Mill in Eminence, Mo.
The weight and silver fineness appears incuse on the 5-ounce coin’s edge.
