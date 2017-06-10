US Coins

5-ounce silver quarter dollar 38th issue in series

The U.S. Mint will open sales at noon ET July 11 for the Uncirculated 2017-P Ozark National Scenic Riverways 5-ounce silver quarter dollar.

The product is limited to a maximum release of 25,000 coins, and no household ordering limit is in place. The price is $149.95 per coin.

The SS Central America wreckage just keeps on givingSS Central America reveals thousands of new findings, celebrating the ‘house organ’: Another column in the June 19 Coin World details what a ‘house organ’ is, and expounds on some intriguing half dollar varieties.

The coin is a 3-inch 5-ounce .999 fine silver version of the 24.26-millimeter quarter dollar available in various circulation and collector versions: a Proof .900 fine silver version from the San Francisco Mint and a circulation-quality copper-nickel clad version struck at the same facility, both for collector sales, as well as copper-nickel clad versions struck at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints for annual Uncirculated Mint sets and in circulation quality for general circulation.

The Uncirculated 5-ounce silver coins are struck on the same dedicated press at the Philadelphia Mint that is used to strike the bullion versions of the 5-ounce silver quarter dollars. Only the Uncirculated 5-ounce version bears the P Mint mark of the Philadelphia Mint, and the Uncirculated coin also receives a special post-strike finish.

Connect with Coin World:  

Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

The Uncirculated versions are sold directly to the public at a fixed price.

The reverse of the Ozark National Scenic Riverways quarter dollars bear a design by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Ron Sanders, sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Renata Gordon.

The design features a rendition of Alley Mill in Eminence, Mo.

The weight and silver fineness appears incuse on the 5-ounce coin’s edge. 

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Feb 27, 2016, 3 AM

Uncirculated Shawnee National Forest 5-ounce coin

US Coins

Mar 7, 2017, 2 AM

Uncirculated Effigy Mounds 5-ounce silver March 7

US Coins

Apr 28, 2017, 7 AM

Uncirculated Frederick Douglass 5-ounce silver coins

Community Comments

Headlines