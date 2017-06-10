While struck on the same press at the Philadelphia Mint as the bullion 5-ounce coin, only the Uncirculated version, illustrated, bears the facility's P Mint mark and gets a special post-strike finish as well.

The Uncirculated 2017-P Ozark National Scenic Riverways 5-ounce silver quarter dollar is the 38th such issue under the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

The U.S. Mint will open sales at noon ET July 11 for the Uncirculated 2017-P Ozark National Scenic Riverways 5-ounce silver quarter dollar.

The product is limited to a maximum release of 25,000 coins, and no household ordering limit is in place. The price is $149.95 per coin.

The coin is a 3-inch 5-ounce .999 fine silver version of the 24.26-millimeter quarter dollar available in various circulation and collector versions: a Proof .900 fine silver version from the San Francisco Mint and a circulation-quality copper-nickel clad version struck at the same facility, both for collector sales, as well as copper-nickel clad versions struck at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints for annual Uncirculated Mint sets and in circulation quality for general circulation.

The Uncirculated 5-ounce silver coins are struck on the same dedicated press at the Philadelphia Mint that is used to strike the bullion versions of the 5-ounce silver quarter dollars. Only the Uncirculated 5-ounce version bears the P Mint mark of the Philadelphia Mint, and the Uncirculated coin also receives a special post-strike finish.

The Uncirculated versions are sold directly to the public at a fixed price.

The reverse of the Ozark National Scenic Riverways quarter dollars bear a design by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Ron Sanders, sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Renata Gordon.

The design features a rendition of Alley Mill in Eminence, Mo.

The weight and silver fineness appears incuse on the 5-ounce coin’s edge.