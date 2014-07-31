Wall Street Coin, Currency and Collectibles Show set for October
- Published: Jul 31, 2014, 6 AM
The 4th Wall Street Coin, Currency and Collectibles Show is set for Oct. 23 to 25 at the Museum of American Finance in New York City.
This year’s show theme is “America the Beautiful” and the show will feature dealers from around the world offering coins, stock certificates, paper money, medals, autographs and other financial memorabilia.
At 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 25, Archives International Auctions will conduct an auction in the Museum Gallery.
The show will also feature the 2014 Anniversary Celebration of Important Global Companies.
Admission to the show, auction and museum is free. The museum is located at 48 Wall St. in New York City.
For more information about the show, visit its website or telephone the show promoter at 203-292-6819.
For more information about the auction, email the auction firm or telephone the company at 201-944-4800.
