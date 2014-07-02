4th of July: Coin World Facebook fans tell about patriotic coins

The symbols, messages and scenes portrayed on U.S. coins seek to tell the story of our country from its earliest days.

With Independence Day week well underway, Coin World asked its Facebook fans which U.S. coins are the most patriotic and best embody the spirit of America.

Below are some of the responses we received. Happy Fourth of July, everyone!

Greg Cohen : “Buffalo nickel's design is most American. Legend on 1792 Disme and Half Disme is wholly American: Liberty, Parent of Science and Industry. Perhaps the Continental Dollar, with the spelling of the original 13 in the rings of the reverse, the Fugio design inspired by Franklin, and dated 1776 takes the cake.”

: "American silver eagle!" Braydon Ballow: "Still wouldn't change the fact. That proposed and amended as its absolute motive; Our US, in the first sense of its meaning, declared independence in itself so that country might live. So the Fugio cents of 1776, would be most befitting to patriotism, and the documents carried from it."

Which U.S. coin do you think is the most patriotic? Tell us in the comment section below!