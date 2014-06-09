$2.75 million Saddle Ridge lot still available on Amazon
- Published: Jun 9, 2014, 6 AM
After two weeks on the market, some coins from the Saddle Ridge Hoard continue without buyers.
Amazon listed 361 still-available lots of the Saddle Ridge gold coins at 10:20 a.m. ET Monday, including the $2.75 million collection of the 14 finest pieces.
The 14-coin set, which also comes with a can some of the coins were found in, includes a Mint State 62 1866-S Coronet, No Motto double eagle and an MS-62+ 1866-S Coronet, With Motto double eagle.
Read more from Coin World about the 14-coin lot.
Prices of the remaining single-coin lots fall between $3,050 (for a Very Fine 30 1881 S Liberty Head, With Motto Above Eagle Type III $20 double eagle) and $16,000 (for an MS-62 1880 S Liberty Head, With Motto Above Eagle Type III $20 double eagle).
The Saddle Ridge Hoard comprised 1,427 coins found in northern California in February. All but one of the coins to be sold were made available to the buying public through Amazon, which recently began the Amazon Collectible Coins Store. The finders of the hoard have also retained some of the coins.
