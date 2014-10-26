29th annual PCDA convention set for Nov. 19 to 23

A portrait of British explorer Capt. James Cook appears on the face of this 1956 £50 note issued by The Reserve bank of New Zealand. The note will be offered by Lyn Knight Currency Auctions during the PCDA Coin and Currency Convention Nov. 19 to 23 in Rosemont, Ill.

The 29th annual National Coin and Currency Convention will be held Nov. 19 to 23 at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare in Rosemont, Ill.

The show is sponsored by the Professional Currency Dealers Association.

A 70-booth bourse area with dealers from nearly 20 states is planned.

The Chicago Coin Club will host a public meeting and offer a speaker. The club will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 22 in the Kennedy Room of the hotel.

In addition to the bourse and the club meeting, the show also will offer an auction featuring U.S. and world paper money, conducted by Lyn F. Knight Currency Auctions of Overland Park, Kan. Auction lot viewing will open on Nov. 19.

Bourse activities begin Nov. 20 with the 1 to 6 p.m. Professional Preview. During the Professional Preview, for a $75 registration fee, dealers without booths, as well as collectors, have access to the bourse area in advance of the public.

Public bourse hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 21 and 22, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23. Admission to the bourse area during the regular public hours costs $5 for a three-day pass valid for the duration of the show hours.

For more information about the auction, contact Lyn Knight Currency Auctions by telephoning 800-243-5211, email the firm or visit the firm’s website.

For more information about the show, visit the PCDA website, or telephone bourse chairman Kevin Foley at 414-807-0116 or email him.