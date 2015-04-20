28 coin Uncirculated coin set available April 27

From United States Mint press release:

The 2015 United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set (product code U15) will be available for purchase starting April 27 at noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Priced at $28.95, the 2015 set includes two folders, with 14 coins each, from the United States Mint

facilities in Denver and Philadelphia. Each folder has the following coins:

?? Four Presidential $1 Coins honoring Harry S. Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, and Lyndon B. Johnson;

?? Five America the Beautiful Quarters® Program Coins honoring Homestead National Monument of America (Neb.), Kisatchie National Forest (La.), Blue Ridge Parkway (N.C.), Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge (Del.), and Saratoga National Historical Park (N.Y.);

?? One Native American $1 coin;

?? One Kennedy half-dollar coin;

?? One Roosevelt dime coin;

?? One Jefferson 5-cent coin (nickel); and,

?? One Lincoln one-cent coin (penny).

Both folders in the United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set display an image of a United States flag on the front. The folder containing the coins from the United States Mint at Philadelphia is accented in blue, and the folder containing the coins from the United States Mint at Denver is accented in red. A Certificate of Authenticity is printed on the packaging.

Orders will be accepted at the United States Mint's online catalog at http://catalog.usmint.gov/ and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468), while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468). Please visit the United States Mint website for information on shipping options: catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

The United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set can also be purchased through the bureau's Product Enrollment Program. For additional information about this convenient order method, please review our FAQs at http://catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/faqs/.

