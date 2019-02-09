J. Marc Landry, left, of the U.S. Mint, presents a shadow box containing Lowell National Historical Park quarter dollars from the first day of production at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints to National Park Service Regional deputy director Rose Fennell, center, and park superintendent Celeste Bernardo.

A 2019-D Lowell National Historical park quarter dollar rests on the Draper Company loom used to weave textiles during the Industrial Revolution in the U.S.

The line was long for those seeking to acquire rolls of the 2019-D Lowell National Historical Park quarter dollars Feb. 6.

Rolls of 2019-D Lowell National Historical Park quarter dollars await distribution to collectors and the general public.

More than 2,600 people attended the Feb. 6 official launch ceremony by the U.S. Mint for the 2019 Lowell National Historical Park quarter dollar.

More than 2,600 people, which included 1,700 children, jammed the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts, Feb. 6 for the U.S. Mint’s official launch ceremony for the 2019 Lowell National Historical Park quarter dollar.

The quarter dollar was officially released into general circulation through the Federal Reserve on Feb. 4, the same day the Mint began sales of circulation-quality quarter dollars in rolls, bags and boxes at numismatic premiums above face value.

On Feb. 5, U.S. Mint representatives conducted a coin forum at the Lowell National Historical Park Visitor Center Theater attended by 103 collectors and members of the general public.

Following the Feb. 6 launch ceremony, representatives from Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union, headquartered in Lowell, exchanged 40-coin $10 face value rolls of Uncirculated circulation-quality 2019-D Lowell National Historical Park quarters dollars for cash.

The reverse of the quarter dollar was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Joel Iskowitz and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Phebe Hemphill.

The design reflects the role of Lowell in the Industrial Revolution.

The coin weaves together key elements of Lowell’s rich history, from women workers known as “mill girls” to innovations in technology to the preservation of the industrial cityscape.

The design depicts a mill girl working at a power loom, known as the Draper loom, with its prominent circular bobbin battery. Both the loom and bobbin battery are considered among the greatest innovations in machine technology and changed the experience of textile factory work.

A view of Lowell, including the Boott Mill clock tower, is seen through the window.

According to J. Marc Landry, the Mint’s acting associate director for the Numismatic and Bullion Directorate, “The depiction of the mill girl takes us back to the past at the forefront of America’s Industrial Revolution. The physical coin takes us to present day manufacturing processes; and finally, the coin in its entirety takes us into the future—inspiring tomorrow’s innovators, workforce, and generations to follow.”

Landry was joined in the launch ceremony by former Rep. Niki Tsongas, National Park Service Regional deputy director Rose Fennell, and park superintendent Celeste Bernardo.

The Lowell National Historical Park is the first America the Beautiful quarter dollar of five to be released in 2019 and the 46th of 56 overall in the program.

