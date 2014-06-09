23rd ATB quarter circulated by Federal Reserve starting Monday

The reverse of the 2014 Arches National Park quarter dollar depicts Delicate Arch, a 65-foot freestanding natural arch. The La Sal Mountains are off in the distance.

The 23rd quarter dollar in the U.S. Mint’s America the Beautiful program is being officially released into circulation by the Federal Reserve Monday, June 9, the same day collectible bags and rolls of the latest quarter, which honors Arches National Park, will be made available on the Mint's website.



A launch ceremony for the Arches quarter took place Friday morning at the Utah park.



"The 76,679-acre park's unique landscape, which includes over 2,000 natural stone arches, served as the backdrop for the event that took place near the visitor center,” a Mint release reads.

Bags and rolls of the circulation-quality copper-nickel clad quarters are available for order as of noon ET. On Thursday, June 12, the Uncirculated America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver versions will be available for $154.95.

The 5-ounce bullion coins are 3-inch .999 fine silver versions of the 24.3-millimeter America the Beautiful quarter dollars.



Read more from Coin World about all of the Mint’s June releases.



The America the Beautiful series will, when completed in 2021, honor 56 national parks and other national sites.



The Arches National Park quarter dollar features on its reverse the park’s famous Delicate Arch, a 65-foot freestanding natural arch.