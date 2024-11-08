230th Anniversary Flowing Hair gold dollar coin nears sale date

The U.S. Mint price for its Proof 2024 230th Anniversary Flowing Hair, High Relief gold dollar will be announced Nov. 13, the day before sales open.

Production of the limited-edition Proof 2024 230th Anniversary Flowing Hair, High Relief 1-ounce .9999 fine gold dollar is completed, with the maximum mintage of 17,500 coins executed at the West Point Mint in New York.

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White confirmed to Coin World via email Oct. 30 that production of the entire authorized mintage was achieved. Retail pricing for the gold coin was to be announced by the U.S. Mint on Nov. 13, the day before the product is put on sale.

Orders will be restricted to one coin per household.

Each gold dollar coin measures 30.61 millimeters in diameter, the same diameter as the Kennedy half dollar.

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The Proof 230th Anniversary Flowing Hair, High Relief gold dollar pays homage to the 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar coin —America’s first dollar coin — issued Oct. 15, 1794, by the U.S. government. Under government oversight and the guidance of Mint Director David Rittenhouse, Mint Chief Engraver Robert Scot designed the first silver dollar coin.

The 2024 gold coin’s obverse is a modern rendering but a faithful rendition of the first dollar coin struck by the U.S. Mint. The portrait of Liberty faces right and is surrounded by 15 stars, representing the 15 states that had ratified the Constitution by 1794. The design retains the LIBERTY inscription and includes an updated 2024 date. The denomination is incused on the edge as HUNDRED CENTS ONE DOLLAR OR UNIT.

The reverse design stays true to the 1794 original, depicting a laurel wreath surrounding a central eagle with spread wings, an early predecessor of the heraldic American eagle. The inscription is UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

Although the Proof 2024 Anniversary gold dollar coins were struck at the West Point Mint, no W Mint mark was used. The original 1794 silver dollars were struck at the Philadelphia Mint, where no Mint mark was used, as it was the only U.S. Mint facility.

Coin World queried the Mint concerning technical details associated with the production of the gold coins, but as of Nov. 5, Mint management was not planning to release the production details until a day or two before the actual on-sale date.

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