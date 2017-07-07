Images courtesy of the U.S. Mint

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Silver denarius in Nomos sale marks emperor’s column: A silver denarius showing Trajan’s column in Rome realized nearly three times its pre-sale estimate in an auction May 17 by Swiss firm Nomos Ag.

4. Were American Plantations tokens the first royally authorized coins in British America?: Whether or not the undated (1688) American Plantations tokens were authorized, there’s no question they are collectible.

3. India institutes Goods and Services Tax, increasing tax rate on gold: Black market sales of gold bullion and jewelry in India are expected to rise after a Goods and Services Tax effective July 1 added to India’s gold taxes.

2. 1822 Capped Bust quarter dollar now has three die marriages: A new die marriage has been attributed for the 1822 Capped Bust quarter dollar, bringing the number of known varieties for the date and denomination to three.

1. U.S. Mint issuing 225th Anniversary Enhanced Uncirculated Coin set Aug. 1: The San Francisco Mint is currently producing a limited-edition 10-coin 2017-S Enhanced Uncirculated Coin set scheduled for release Aug. 1.

