22-year-old PNG intern hired as full-time coin-grader by the NGC

Another of the first recruits who recently began year-long paid internships in the Professional Numismatists Guild's "Promoting Numismatic Growth" project has been offered and accepted a full-time job only a few months into the program. Christopher Salladin, 22, of Fernandina, Florida has been hired as a coin grader by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation, PNG's official grading service.



"When NGC offered me a full-time position grading I couldn't even comprehend it,” Salladin said. "It was even harder for me to think I'd be sitting in the same room with industry leaders everyday. I had to take a few days to realize what an excellent opportunity it was and has turned out to be.”



The PNG internship project is designed to provide education, training and mentoring for the next generation of coin and banknote dealers. Each successful applicant has the opportunity for a series of four, three-month-long salaried internships.



Currently, five PNG member-dealer companies are mentoring PNG interns: Harlan J. Berk, Ltd. in Chicago; Dillon Gage and Heritage Auctions in Dallas; NGC in Sarasota, Fla.; and Stack's Bowers Galleries in Irvine, California.



"The early success of this new mentoring program is exciting,” said Carol Raia, an administrator for the program. "We already now have two former PNG interns working as full-time, professional numismatists. Four other young adults currently are in the mentoring program or soon will be starting their internship rotations at leading numismatic companies across the country," explained Carol Raia, Administrator of the PNG Promoting Numismatic Growth program.



This past March, Zeke Wischer, 22, of Abilene, Kan., was hired as a cataloger at Heritage Auctions where he started his PNG internship program earlier that month.



Salladin, who was hired full-time after only a few weeks on the job, encouraged others to apply for the program.



"This experience has been the perfect opportunity for me, and if it weren't for my dad telling me, 'Just go for it,' I wouldn't have,” he said. "My parents are the main reason I've come so far over the years.”



More information about the internship program and how to apply is available online at www.PNGdealers.org .