The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial is located in Emmitsburg, Maryland, on the campus of the National Fire Academy.

Congress is considering legislation to authorize a three-coin commemorative coin program for calendar year 2029 emblematic of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and career and volunteer firefighters who die in the line of duty.

Maine’s Republican Senator Susan M. Collins introduced the legislation, S.4051, in the Senate on March 11, and Reps. Andrew R. Garbarino, R-NY, and Brittany Pettersen, D-CO introduced H.R.2257 in the House on March 21.

The bills call for the production and release in Proof and Uncirculated versions of up to 50,000 .900 fine gold $5 coins, 400,000 .999 fine silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars. Surcharges of $35, $10 and $5, respectively, for the $5, $1 and half dollar coins would be added to the purchase price of each of the coins.

Net surcharges after the U.S. Mint recoups all of its production, distribution and associated costs would be paid to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to support its mission.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Located in Emmitsburg, Maryland, the firefighters memorial was conceived as a tribute to the American fire service.

The memorial was constructed in 1981 on the campus of the National Fire Academy and was designated a National Memorial by the United States Congress in 1990.

Plaques listing the names of firefighters encircle the plaza.

When a firefighter dies on duty, local fire officials notify the United States Fire Administration, and a notice is immediately posted on the memorial grounds.

The flags over the memorial are flown at half-staff in honor of the fallen firefighter. If some criteria are met, the fallen firefighter is honored at the annual memorial service.

The memorial is open to the public throughout the year. The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend is the first weekend in May.