2026 Proof American Eagle platinum $100 coin planned

A preliminary obverse design favored by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee for the Proof 2026 American Eagle platinum $100 coin would be paired with the continuing common reverse, first introduced in 2018.

Proposed obverse designs for the first year of a three-year “Charters of Freedom” program starting in 2026 for Proof American Eagle platinum $100 coins were reviewed July 15 by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The 10 designs considered during the first day of a two-day teleconference aired live online over YouTube are referenced as “works in progress,” with the 11-member CCAC not expected to render a specific design recommendation until later in the year. The panel may have the opportunity to consider additional proposed designs in October, from which to pass final judgment for submission to the Treasury secretary.

The 2026 launch of the three-year series coincides with the United States’ celebration of its 250th anniversary, or semiquincentennial.

The 2026 issue is to carry a Declaration of Independence theme, the 2027 issue a U.S. Constitution theme, and the 2028 release a Bill of Rights theme.

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From the work-in-progress designs scrutinized July 15, the proposed design favored the highest among the CCAC members has as its central device a quill placing language on a scroll. In block letters along the top border is LIBERTY, while continuing into the central field, in cursive script, is FROM SUBJECTS TO CITIZENS, depicted as though emanating from the ink-filled quill.

The message reflects America’s break from the British king’s rule.

Also around the obverse border in block letters, using two different fonts, is E PLURIBUS UNUM, DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE and IN GOD WE TRUST.

The date, 2026, flanked by pellets, appears along the bottom below the scroll.

Whatever obverse design receives final approval will be paired with the common reverse first introduced for the platinum Proof Eagle in 2018.

That reverse illustrates an American eagle about to land, with an olive branch in its talons. The design was created by then U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Patricia Lucas-Morris and sculpted by then U.S. Mint Lead Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II.

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