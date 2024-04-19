2026 Native American dollar to honor Oneidas

The CCAC opted to send three selections as acceptable possibilities for the reverse of the 2026 Native American dollar, including its top pick shown.

The proposed design recommended April 16 by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee for the reverse of the 2026 Native American $1 coin will recognize contributions of the Oneidas at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, during the American Revolutionary War.

The theme coincides with the broader coin themes for 2026 celebrating the U.S. Semiquincentennial.

The design selected from a field of 14 designs rendered by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designers and members of the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff will be paired with the Sacagawea dollar obverse first introduced in 2000, and carried over in 2009 to serve in the Native American $1 coin series.

The CCAC recommended one of the designs as its top selection, but included two additional renderings that generated widespread support among committee members.

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The CCAC’s top recommendation illustrates Polly Cooper carrying blankets and a basket of corn. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA is inscribed along the top border, with ONEIDAS AT VALLEY FORGE inscribed along the bottom border. The denomination, rendered as $1, appears between AMERICA and FORGE.

Cooper was an Oneida woman who accompanied a group of Oneida warriors as they traveled hundreds of miles on foot to Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, carrying bushels of white corn to feed the starving troops. Oral tradition credits Cooper for preparing and teaching the soldiers how to prepare the corn, which without proper preparation would have swollen in their stomachs and killed them.

A second design depicts Cooper holding ears of corn and preparing a pot of food. Snow-covered elements surround her. In the background, Oneida Chief Shenandoah hands blankets to Gen. George Washington. The third design portrays Cooper holding a basket of corn, standing next to Washington. Rays in the background represent the hope that the Oneidas gift of corn would have inspired.

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