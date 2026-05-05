2026 Most Influential Ballot

Welcome to Coin World's 2026 ballot for the Most Influential people in numismatics.



Those of you who have participated in this ballot before -- and perhaps have been nominees or winners yourselves -- will recognize the format and know what to do.



To those of you who haven't participated before, we humbly invite you to take part in an annual tradition begun in 2021 with the inaugural (and wildly popular) publication of Coin World Most Influential.

All we ask is you express your opinion by voting for the person or persons you believe are the Most Influential in numismatics.

You may choose as many as you wish, and write-in anyone you feel we've missed. All votes will be tabulated to determine those who are featured in the upcoming Coin World Most Influential publication, which ships free for Coin World magazine subscribers, alongside the September 2026 issue of Coin World monthly.



To see the Ballot, simply visit https://www.coinworld.com/2026mi

Thank you for your valuable time