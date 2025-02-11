2025 sales begin for Native American dollar

Sales by the United States Mint began at noon Eastern Time Jan. 28 for 25-coin rolls, 100-coin canvas mini-bags and 250-coin boxes of rolls containing circulating quality 2025 Native American $1 coins.

Sales of the numismatic products from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints are limited, and the premiums are 5% higher than for parallel offerings in 2024.

The first day of sales for 25-coin rolls of the 2025-P coin was 428 rolls, and for the 2025-D coin, 430 rolls, priced at $36.25 each. A maximum 14,700 rolls from each Mint are available.

The Jan. 28 sales total for the 2025-P Native American $1 in 100-coin-bags was 108 bags, and for the 2025-D coin, 105 bags, at $123.50 each; 1,800 bags are available from each Mint.

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At $304 per box, 90 250-coin boxes of 2025-P coins and 96 boxes of 2025-D coins were sold. The Philadelphia Mint is making 1,796 boxes available, with 1,701 Denver Mint boxes.

Considerably higher totals recorded through 9:30 a.m. Jan. 30 included sales from subscriptions:

* 2025-P 25-coin rolls: 9,991; 2025-D 25-coin rolls: 10,062.

* 2025-P 100-coin-bags: 1,258; 2025-D 100-coin bags: 1,350.

* 2025-P 250-coin boxes: 1,070; 2025-D 250-coin boxes: 1,380.

The reverse of the Native American dollar illustrates Mary Kawena Pukui wearing a hibiscus flower, a kukui nut lei, and a mu‘umu‘u adorned with an aloha print. Stylized depictions of water appear in the background. Inscriptions include her name, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and $1. The inscription NANA I KE KUMU translates literally to “Look to the Source.”

Nana I Ke Kumu is the title of a series of books that Pukui helped to produce with the Queen Lili‘uokalani Children’s Center. The phrase itself is considered evocative of Pukui’s life work and legacy, as she was continually consulted for her expertise on various aspects of Hawaiian knowledge.

The reverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Christina Hess and sculpted by Mint Medallic Sculptor Phebe Hemphill.

The common obverse depicting Sacagawea carrying her infant son, Jean-Baptiste, was rendered by sculptor Glenna Goodacre for the Sacagawea dollar introduced in 2000 and used until 2008. The design continues to be featured on the Native American dollar series introduced in 2009.

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