2025 Roosevelt medal will be different than 2013 issue

The Matte finish Theodore Roosevelt Presidential silver medal is to be offered by the U.S. Mint sometime this summer.

While the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential silver medal to be issued sometime this summer by the United States Mint will bear the same obverse and reverse designs as used for a silver medal included in the 2013 Theodore Roosevelt Coin & Chronicles Set, the new issue will have distinct differences.

The obverse design is the same executed by Chief Engraver Charles E. Barber for the Mint’s 1905 Presidential medal from his second term, with the reverse design by Assistant Mint Engraver George T. Morgan.

The 2013 version in the set was struck on 1-ounce .999 fine silver planchets with a Proof finish and a plain edge at the Philadelphia Mint, but without the P Mint mark.

That Proof version of the Roosevelt medal was available only in the set.

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The medals are 1.598 inches (40.6 millimeters) in diameter, the same as the American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollar.

The U.S. Mint recorded final sales of 15,143 of the 2013 Theodore Roosevelt Coin & Chronicles Sets at $57.95 per set.

The 2025 version of the silver Roosevelt Presidential medal will be struck with a Matte finish at the San Francisco Mint, but without the S Mint mark.

The medal will be struck on a 1-ounce .999 fine silver planchet with a plain edge and offered at $90 per medal.

The 2025 issue will join the Mint’s permanent offering of Presidential silver medals, without mintage limit.

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