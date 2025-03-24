2025 Kennedy halves will go on sale in May

The 200-coin mixed bags of 2025 Kennedy half dollars are limited to a release of 11,550 bags.

Circulation finish 2025-P and 2025-D Kennedy half dollars in bags and rolls are scheduled to go on sale from the United States Mint at noon Eastern Time May 6.

The mixed 200-coin canvas mini-bags comprise 100 coins each produced at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

The $100 face value bags are priced at $154.50 per bag, with a maximum release of 11,550 bags and a household-order limit of 10 bags.

The copper-nickel clad half dollars are also available in limited-edition 20-coin, $10 face value rolls in a two-roll set comprising one roll of half dollars apiece from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints.

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The roll sets are limited to a maximum release of 26,250 sets at $36.25 per set, with a household-order limit of 10 sets.

Both product options are also included under the bureau’s annual subscription option, which allows for advanced order placement for various products.

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