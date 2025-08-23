2025 Batman and Wonder Woman designs made public at ANA show

The Proof Wonder Woman gold $50 coin is to be issued sometime before the end of the calendar year.

The Proof 2025-W Batman half-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 coin will be limited to a release of 10,000 coins when issued Sept. 25.

Approved designs for the 2025-W Batman and Wonder Woman Proof $50 gold coins and companion Matte Finish silver medals in two diameters were announced Aug. 19 by the United States Mint.

The gold coins and silver medals are the second and third releases under a collaborative contract between the Mint and DC Comics, an American comic book publisher owned by DC Entertainment, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The three-year contract for 2025 through 2027 calls for nine releases featuring images of DC Comics superheroes.

The Batman issues are scheduled for release Sept. 25, with the Wonder Woman issues following sometime later this year.

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The half-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 coins are being struck at the West Point Mint with a Proof finish, a reeded edge, and the facility’s W Mint mark. The Comic Arts 2.5-ounce and 1-ounce .999 fine silver medals are being struck with plain edges at the Philadelphia Mint, but with no Mint mark.

The gold coins measure 27 millimeters in diameter; the 1-ounce silver medal, 40.6 millimeters; and the 2.5-ounce silver medal, 50.8 millimeters.

Current pricing for the 1-ounce silver medal is $135 each and for the 2.5-ounce medal, $275 each.

Pricing includes a premium to offset licensing costs paid to DC Comics for the use of the likenesses of the company’s comic book superheroes.

The gold coin has a set mintage of 25,000 pieces, with 10,000-piece mintage set for the 2.5-ounce medals, and no mintage ceiling for the 1-ounce silver medals.

The same designs that appear on the gold coins appear on the companion silver medals but without coin inscriptions.

Obverses for all nine issues in the three-year Comic Art Coin and Silver Medal Program are being designed and sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna.

While Menna designed the Batman reverse, his design was sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw.

Menna’s Batman obverse design illustrates the Caped Crusader taking flight from a ledge of a Gotham City skyscraper, beside an eagle monument.

Menna’s Batman reverse depicts Batman standing atop the ledge of a skyscraper with his bat cape flowing down behind him. Illuminating the night sky behind him is the bat signal.

Menna’s Wonder Woman obverse depicts Wonder Woman with shield and lariat superimposed on an American flag as she traverses the universe to render assistance to those in trouble.

Menna’s Wonder Woman reverse was sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The design illustrates the Amazonian warrior surrounded by three doves. Diana of Themyscira, also known by her civilian name Diana Prince or her superhero title Wonder Woman, is a fictional character in the DC Extended Universe, based on the DC Comics character of the same name created by William Moulton Marston and H.G. Peter.

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