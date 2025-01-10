2025 American Women quarters Proof set coming in February

The copper-nickel clad 2025-S American Women Quarters Proof set goes on sale Feb. 27 for $26.50.

The five coin 2025-S American Women Quarters Proof set will go on sale from the United States Mint at noon Eastern Time Feb. 27.

The set is the fourth and final Proof set in the four-year, 20-coin series. The price is $26.50.

Quarter dollars in the set are produced at the San Francisco Mint and will feature reverse designs recognizing, in order of release, Ida B. Wells, a founder of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People; Juliette Gordon Low, founder of the Girl Scouts of the United States of America; Dr. Vera Rubin, trailblazing astronomer; Stacey Park Milbern, disabilities rights advocate; and Althea Gibson, accomplished amateur tennis player and professional golfer.

The finish on each of the set’s coins will exhibit the standard Proof details, with laser-frosted raised devices, lettering and numerals contrasted against highly polished fields.

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The clad composition comprises outer layers of an alloy of 75% copper and 25% nickel bonded to a core of pure copper.

The coins are housed in a single, snap-together plastic lens, with the coins secured in place in separate holes punched into a cardboard insert.

The coins are robotically retrieved from coin trays and placed into their respective openings in the cardboard insert before the top plate of the plastic lens is pressure snapped in place, bringing both halves of the lenses together for final enclosure in a special full color storage sleeve

A certificate of authenticity enclosed with each set details production specifications for each coin and historical specifics on each subject recognized. The common obverse for the entire four years of the quarter dollar series has a portrait facing right of Gen. George Washington in military garb.

The obverse design was submitted by American sculptor Laura Gardin Fraser for the public design competition for the 1932 Washington quarter dollar. While Fraser’s designs were favored by the Commission of Fine Arts, Treasury Secretary Andrew W. Mellon chose instead designs submitted by John Flanagan.

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