The five-coin 2024-S American Women Quarters clad Proof set goes on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time Feb. 27.

Customers will be able to purchase the five-coin copper-nickel clad 2024-S American Women Quarters Proof set from the United States Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Feb. 27.

The set will retail for $23 each. It has no production limit, but a five sets per household ordering limit will be in place during the first 24 hours of sales and then lifted.

Mint customers may place advance orders by subscription from the Mint’s website at www.usmint.gov, using the link at the bottom of the bureau’s home page.

2024 is the third year in the four-year American Women Quarters Series.

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The clad Proof quarter dollars are struck at the San Francisco Mint with the S Mint mark.

Each coin in the set exhibits the standard Proof finish, with laser-frosted raised devices contrasted against mirrored fields, struck on mirror-polished planchets. The planchets are composed of outer layers of 75 percent copper and 25 percent nickel bonded to a core of pure copper.

The 2024-S Proof set’s quarter dollars bear reverses celebrating the achievements of the Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray, Patsy Takemoto Mink, Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, Celia Cruz and Zitkala-Ša.

The common obverse for the series is a portrait facing right of George Washington designed in 1931 by American sculptor Laura Gardin Fraser for a design competition for the Washington quarter dollar that was introduced in 1932.

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