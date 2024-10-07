2024-S American Innovation Reverse Proof dollar set

The 2024-S American Innovation Reverse Proof set contains specially finished $1 coins recognizing achievements in Illinois, Missouri, Alabama and Maine. The obverse exhibits the privy mark unique to the 2024 coins.

The four-coin 2024-S American Innovation Reverse Proof $1 Coin set is scheduled to go on public sale from the United States Mint at noon Eastern Time Dec. 10.

The retail price for each set is established at $28.

An initial household-order limit of five sets is in effect through the first 24 hours of sales, after which the restriction will be lifted.

Each manganese-brass coin bears the San Francisco Mint’s S Mint mark, but the Reverse Proof finish executed on both obverse and reverse of each dollar coin differs in appearance from the finish on coins in a standard Proof set from the facility.

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A standard Proof coin exhibits laser-frosted devices contrasted against mirror-polished fields. With a Reverse Proof finish, fields are frosted while design devices have the mirror finish.

The reverse designs on the coins for 2024 recognize technological innovation related to Illinois, Missouri, Alabama and Maine.

The Illinois reverse illustrates farmer John Lane’s invention of the steel plow to replace wooden ones, an invention that revolutionized American agriculture.

The Missouri reverse depicts agricultural scientist and inventor George Washington Carver who took his advances in the South’s agrarian economy on the road to spread his findings to farmers outside his classrooms at Tuskegee University.

The Alabama dollar reverse depicts the Saturn V rocket that kept the United States ahead of Russia in space exploration. Built at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, the rocket launched all six of the Apollo moon landings without losing any crew members or cargo.

The Maine dollar reverse celebrates the legacy of Lithuanian-American cardiologist Dr. Bernard Lown and his invention of the direct current defibrillator. The lifesaving device uses direct electrical current in time with the heartbeat’s cycle to correct abnormal rhythms thought to be responsible for 40% of fatal heart attacks in the United States.

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