2024 Native American dollar theme Indian citizenship

2024 Native American dollar coins from circulation production will be offered for sale beginning Jan. 29.

Beginning at noon Eastern Time Jan. 29, the U.S. Mint opens sales of circulation strikes of the 2024 Native American dollar coins in 25-coin rolls, 100-coin bags and 250-coin boxes.

Coins struck at either the Denver or Philadelphia Mint are offered in the numismatic product options.

U.S. Mint customers may place advance orders through subscription up until the time sales open, at which point those orders are converted to sales and the delivery process begins.

The 25-coin rolls from either the Philadelphia or Denver Mint are offered at $34.50 per roll.

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The 100-coin canvas bags are offered for $117.50. The 250-coin boxes, containing 10 rolls with 25 coins per roll, are offered for $289.75 per box.

The subscription program shows a two-roll set option but without a published price; however, the two-roll set is not listed in the 2024 catalog of numismatic products on the U.S. Mint’s website at www.usmint.gov.

The reverse design for the 2024 Native American dollar was created and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The theme of the 2024 reverse design is the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924.

On June 2, 1924, the Indian Citizenship Act was signed into law by President Calvin Coolidge, granting U.S. citizenship to “all non-citizen Indians born within the territorial limits of the United States.”

The act did not require American Indians to give up their tribal citizenship to become U.S. citizens, allowing individual Native American people to preserve their tribal identity.

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