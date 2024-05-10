2024 CSNS show honors Iowa participants

The 85th anniversary convention of the Central States Numismatic Society in Schaumburg, Illinois, is concluded. This year’s convention featured a new initiative, where the organization highlights one of the 13 states composing the society.

For the 2024 spotlight, Iowa was the chosen state. The Iowa Numismatic Association was actually formed in 1938, one year before the Central States Numismatic Association came together. Dealers from the Hawkeye State on the 2024 bourse floor had special signage alluding to their home bases.

Special activities included the striking of Pine Tree shilling reproduction souvenirs and a display by the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes (located in Okoboji, Iowa), and a colorful display of notgeld offered by Jesse Goplen, also of Iowa. Goplen was also a featured speaker in the Newman Numismatic Portal’s educational seminars, drawing a full house for the Friday afternoon session on antisemitic notgeld.

The Newman Numismatic Portal gave presentations in the newly established education annex in the Prosperity Room above the bourse floor. The location for 2024 proved much more accessible for interested participants than past location choices. Other well-attended events the NNP offered included Greg Rohan’s view on “The Current Numismatic Market” and Pierre Fricke’s presentation on “Contemporary Counterfeit Confederate Money.”

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

“Red Book” Senior Editor Jeff Garrett was on hand to sign the special editions of the 2025 A Guide Book of United States Coins that featured the Central States logo on the cover and were available exclusively at the convention.

The annual kids’ scavenger hunt continued the show’s theme of focus on Iowa, as participants were asked to look for answers on questions about fictional characters given Iowa birthplaces and who have been shown on numismatic items.

This year’s event was conducted under the direction of convention manager Cindy Wibker, serving her first year in that capacity for CSNS.

The 2025 convention is scheduled for April 23 to 26.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.