2023 silver dollar enrollments rising, but plenty remain

Enrollment sales provided by the United States Mint for the five 2023 Morgan and Peace silver dollar product options continue to inch upwards, albeit at a snail’s pace, with many coins from the maximum mintage authorizations still available.

The Mint is currently accepting enrollments for the program’s product options, a marketing avenue that helps the Mint foresee demand for the program.

The Mint introduced multiple Morgan and Peace dollar product options in 2021 to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the transition of production from the Morgan to the Peace dollar series. Plans for 2022 coins were announced but then abandoned due to planchet shortages. Mint officials indicate the procurement division is still having difficulty securing enough 1-ounce .999 fine silver planchets for 2023 production.

Tens of thousands of enrollments are recorded for the 2023 coins. While collectors enrolling to buy the product options offered can order up to three of each option, most buyers are only seeking one or two of each, according to Mint officials.

Of the total maximum mintage offered for each product, the Mint is reserving 10% for advance purchase by the 18 unnamed coin dealers that comprise the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program, or ABPP, that was introduced by the Mint in February 2021.

The program allows the ABPP dealers to buy specifically allocated numbers of coins based on their previous product sales. The ABPP dealers are able to buy their allotments at 5% above the retail price the rest of the public will be charged, and they must pick up their orders, which become available a week before public sales begin, at the Mint’s order fulfillment contractor in Memphis, Tennessee.

U.S. Mint officials indicate that the numbers of each product option to be available for sale, when sales officially launch on an as yet unannounced 2023 release date, are currently undetermined.

The U.S. Mint also reserves 1% of the maximum mintage for each product option for sale through three retail sales outlets — the U.S. Mint sales center on the first floor of Mint headquarters in Washington, D.C., and contracted sales outlets at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints.

The 2023 Morgan and Peace dollar product options, with the maximum number of coins available, number of enrollments placed as of July 27, rounded off, and number of coins those enrollments reflect, rounded off, are:

ä Uncirculated 2023 Morgan dollar, 275,000 coins maximum, struck without P Mint mark at Philadelphia Mint; 21,000 enrollments reflecting 42,000 coins.

ä Uncirculated 2023 Peace dollar, 275,000, struck without P Mint mark at Philadelphia Mint; 25,000 enrollments, reflecting almost 50,000 coins.

ä Proof 2023-S Morgan dollar, 400,000 coins, San Francisco Mint; 25,000 enrollments, reflecting nearly 50,000 coins.

ä Proof 2023-S Peace dollar, 400,000 coins, San Francisco Mint; 24,000 enrollments, reflecting nearly 48,000 coins.

ä Reverse Proof 2023-S Morgan and Peace dollar two-coin set, 250,000 sets; 25,000 enrollments reflecting approximately 50,000 sets.

Individual product pricing is not yet disclosed by the U.S. Mint.