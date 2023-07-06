2023 Morgan and Peace dollar subscription sales rise

Pre-sales have reached 177,321 sets toward the 250,000-set production and release limit for the Morgan & Peace Dollar 2-Coin Reverse Proof set.

Uncirculated Morgan and Peace dollars will be offered by the U.S. Mint at $76 per coin starting July 13.

How many 2023 Morgan and Peace dollars remain available for purchase when the product options officially go on sale from the U.S. Mint will depend on how many coins are required to fulfill sales orders already placed under the subscription options.

The Mint plans to offer an undisclosed number of Uncirculated 2023-P Morgan and Peace dollars at noon Eastern Time July 13 in conjunction with the Summer Florida United Numismatists Convention July 13 to 15 in Orlando.

The coins will be offered at the Mint booth at the convention as well, and those pieces will be the first of the 2023 issues to be physically placed in collector and dealer hands.

The July 13 show release coincides with the opening of sales online for the Uncirculated Morgan and Peace dollars, offered at $76 per coin.

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The Uncirculated finish coins from both the Morgan and Peace dollar series are being struck and released from the Philadelphia Mint.

Each issue has a maximum production release of 275,000 coins. As of June 29, the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 195,850 Uncirculated 2023-P Morgan dollars from 77,232 subscriptions placed.

Uncirculated 2023-P Peace dollar sales reached 196,137 coins as of June 19, from 74,721 subscriptions.

At noon Eastern Time Aug. 9, the U.S. Mint will offer an undisclosed number of Proof 2023-S Morgan and 2023-S Peace dollars in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh. The maximum production and release of each of these two products from the San Francisco Mint is 400,000 coins, each coin priced at $80.

The show release coincides with the Mint’s launch of sales online and through its other venues.

As of June 29, the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 259,909 Proof 2023-S Morgan dollars from 103,094 subscriptions.

Sales totaled 250,831 coins for the Proof 2023-S Peace dollar, from 94,903 subscriptions.

The U.S. Mint is still accepting subscriptions at $185 per set for the 2023-S Morgan & Peace Dollar 2-Coin Reverse Proof set. The fall on-sale date remains to be determined.

Maximum output and release is 250,000 sets. As of June 29, the number of sets ordered reached 177,231, from 99,488 subscriptions.

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