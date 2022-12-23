2023 coinage in production at U.S. Mint facilities

2023 is the 14th year the U.S. Mint will strike and release into circulation Lincoln cents bearing the Union Shield reverse design. The reverse design was introduced in 2010; the obverse portrait dates to 1909.

The Philadelphia and Denver Mints have begun full-scale production of 2023 circulating coinage for eventual release into commerce, and the U.S. Mint released images of the minor denominations.

The Lincoln cent bears the continuing obverse portrait of the 16th U.S. president, Abraham Lincoln, as introduced in 1909 on the centennial of his birth. The portrait is paired with the Union Shield reverse introduced in 2010 on the Lincoln copper-plated zinc cent, the current lowest-denomination U.S. coin.

The 2023 Jefferson copper-nickel 5-cent coin retains the obverse design depicting the nation’s third president, Thomas Jefferson, introduced in 2006. The reverse depicting Jefferson’s Virginia home, Monticello, was first introduced on the denomination in 1938, displaced in 2004 and 2005 for the Westward Journey Nickel series, and returned in 2006 to accompany the changed obverse portrait.

Designs for the Roosevelt dime created and engraved by Chief Engraver of the United States John R. Sinnock are retained for 2023 dime production. Dimes minted from 1946 to 1964 bear the Mint mark on the reverse; the Mint mark was moved to the obverse in 1968.

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Coin World previously reported on and illustrated struck examples of the five 2023 American Women quarter dollars reflecting Bessie Coleman, Edith Kanaka’ole, Eleanor Roosevelt, Jovita Idar and Maria Tallchief (https://www.coinworld.com/news/us-coins/release-dates-for-2023-american-women-quarter-dollars-set).

Kennedy half dollars since 2002 have been struck with a circulation-quality finish only for numismatic bag and roll sales, but examples in some recent years have been released into general circulation by the U.S. Mint when officially ordered by the Federal Reserve.

The 2023 Native American dollar, which also illustrates Tallchief on the reverse, will be minted with a circulation-quality finish but not released into circulation. It will be made available only for numismatic sales, above face value, in bags, rolls and boxes (https://www.coinworld.com/news/us-coins/mint-unveils-2023-native-american-dollar-design).

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