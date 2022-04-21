2022-W American Eagle $1 sales top 673,000

As of April 18, the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 673,714 Proof 2022-W American Eagle silver dollars, across three product options.

First-day sales April 14 by the U.S. Mint of three numismatic products offering the Proof 2022-W American Eagle silver dollar totaled, in combination, more than 625,000 coins.

The products offered to Mint customers included the individual coin, priced at $73 each, whose first-day sales reached 461,169 coins. That total comprised advance enrollments, not registered until the official on-sale date, and any sales placed beginning at noon Eastern Time April 14.

As of April 18, in an unaudited Mint sales update provided by Mike White of the U.S. Mint Office of Corporate Communications, sales of the individual coin option reached 490,761 coins.

As of April 19, the Mint’s website indicated the product was “currently unavailable.” According to the Mint, “currently unavailable means ‘We are currently out of this item, but more may be available later. If you provide your email address or cell number using the “REMIND ME” button, you will receive any back-in-stock messages we send related to this product.’ ”

The U.S. Mint also offered the coin in a limited-edition 2022 Congratulations set for $75, which includes the individual coin in special packaging for gift giving. Restricted to a release of 30,000 sets, unaudited sales as of April 15 totaled 29,091 sets. Sales as of April 18 reached 29,953 Congratulations sets, with the product option listed April 19 as “currently unavailable.”

Bulk purchase dealers were able to order 40-coin lots of the individual coins in coin capsules, without additional packaging, and by April 15, in 3,373 sales of that 40-coin option, 134,920 coins were sold. Sales as of April 18 reached 3,825 of the 40-coin packs, White reported, or 153,000 coins.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter