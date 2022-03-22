2022 Sally Ride quarter dollar begins circulation

Collectors can begin checking their pocket change for a new coin, following the U.S. Mint’s March 21 announcement that 2022 American Women, Dr. Sally Ride quarter dollars were shipped to the Federal Reserve for general circulation distribution.

Coins from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints bearing a circulation-quality finish are being shipped via armored carriers with whom the Federal Reserve contracts, for release to banks and other participating financial institutions.

The 2022 American Women, Dr. Sally Ride quarter dollar is the second of five to be issued in 2022. The coin is one of 20 that will be issued overall from 2022 through 2025 at the rate of five coins each year.

In addition to the circulation quality quarter dollars struck at the Denver and Philadelphia facilities, circulation quality examples of the coins are also being struck at the San Francisco Mint for numismatic sales in 40-coin rolls, priced above face value.

Ride was a physicist, astronaut and first American woman in space. The reverse design depicts Ride next to a window on a space shuttle, inspired by her quote, “But when I wasn’t working, I was usually at a window looking down at Earth.”

The design was created by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Elana Hagler and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill. The inscription E PLURIBUS UNUM is intentionally positioned over the Earth next to the United States, indicating that Dr. Ride was the first American woman in space.

