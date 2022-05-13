2022 Proof American Innovation dollar set sales to start

The four-coin 2022-S American Innovation $1 Coin Proof set was scheduled to go on sale June 7 from the U.S. Mint priced at $24 without any mintage or household ordering restrictions.

The four-coin 2022-S American Innovation $1 Coin Proof set was scheduled to go on sale June 7 from the U.S. Mint for $24 without any mintage or household ordering restrictions.

The set offers mirrored finish American Innovation dollars struck at the San Francisco Mint and recognizing:

➤ Rhode Island: Nathanael Herreshoff’s Reliance.

➤ Tennessee — rural electrification by the Tennessee Valley Authority.

➤ Kentucky — bluegrass music.

➤ Vermont — snowboarding.

The common obverse for the series features a rendition of the Statue of Liberty with a machine gear below the motto IN GOD WE TRUST.

The obverse design is by Justin Kunz, a designer with the U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program, and is sculpted by Phebe Hemphill, a medallic artist on the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff.

The American Innovation $1 Coin Program authorizes the production, offered in various product options, of one coin recognizing innovation or achievements in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories — the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa and the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands.

Four coins are released annually, with an inaugural coin launching the program produced and issued in 2018 bringing the total to be released in the program to 57 coins.

