2022 Baseball coin designs undergo CFA member review

The obverse recommended for the copper-nickel clad half dollar was submitted for consideration as a possible silver dollar reverse.

The CFA recommends the above designs for the Negro Leagues Baseball Centennial silver dollar.

Proposed designs recommended by the CFA for the 2022 Negro Leagues Baseball Centennial gold $5 coins are illustrated above.

Proposed designs for the 2022 Negro Leagues Baseball Centennial gold $5, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollar commemorative coins were recommended June 17 by the Commission of Fine Arts.

The program authorization calls for Proof and Uncirculated versions with maximum combined releases of no more than 50,000 gold half eagles, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

Proposed designs were submitted in complementary pairs, but in some instances, a proposed reverse was recommended for the obverse of a particular denomination or for a denomination for which it was not originally intended.

Half eagle

The recommended obverse for the gold $5 coin illustrates a portrait with facsimile signature of Andrew “Rube” Foster, an American baseball player, manager, and executive in the Negro leagues. Foster was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1981.

The recommended reverse design depicts a tip of the hat, a symbolic gesture of respect for those who played for the sheer love of the game and persevered, playing with pride and passion.

Dollar

The recommended silver dollar obverse design reflects a player in action, about to throw a pitch, with the inscription THE SOUL OF BASEBALL.

The recommended silver dollar reverse, submitted as an obverse, is inspired by classic team photos with a diverse group of nine players and the inscription WE ARE THE SHIP ALL ELSE THE SEA.

Half dollar

The recommended obverse for the copper-nickel clad half dollar was submitted as a reverse for the silver dollar. The design is a depiction of a pitcher in mid-throw with the baseball in the foreground with baseball stitching as a border.

The recommended reverse from another design showcases the logos of every team in the Negro Leagues, which is represented with a cap monogram that symbolizes the solidarity of the organization and legacy of its teams.

