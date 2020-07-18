2022 ANA convention medal now available in two versions

The 2022 World’s Fair of Money convention medal, designed by Shayla Bradford, depicts the Chicago skyline.

The convention medal for the 2022 American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money features Chicago’s skyline and a geometric design, according to the ANA’s website.

The medal was designed by ANA creative associate Shayla Bradford and will be available in two sizes and two compositions.

The 2022 convention medal will be issued in two sizes and compositions. A single bronze 2.75-inch medal is offered, as is a two-medal set that includes bronze and silver one-inch medals. The single larger bronze medal is priced at $70; the set of small medals is priced at $155. Convention bars are also available, both individually and in holder sets.

The ANA website describes Bradford’s design and process: “She created a modern visual representation of the city’s magnificent architecture by simplifying its complicated shapes into repetitive angular forms. The result is a stunning medal where well-known landmarks have been reimagined in a new way, while retaining their historic identities.”

The medal bears text of the ANA name, the convention’s name, CHICAGO, ROSEMONT, 131ST ANNUAL CONVENTION, and the dates of the show.

Bradford also designed the 2021 convention medal.

The medals can be ordered online at https://www.money.org/wfm/convention-medal.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter