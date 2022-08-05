2022 American Women quarters to be offered as ornaments

The five American Women Quarters 2022 Holiday Ornaments are scheduled to go on sale from the U.S. Mint beginning Aug. 26, with each issue limited to an edition of 5,000 pieces.

The five American Women Quarters 2022 Holiday Ornaments are scheduled to go on sale from the U.S. Mint beginning Aug. 26.

Only 5,000 of each of the five ornaments containing Uncirculated 2022-P American Women quarter dollars will be offered.

The coins’ reverse designs, which will be displayed in the ornaments, recognize author and social activist Maya Angelou; physicist and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride; Cherokee Nation tribal leader Wilma Mankiller; Nina Otero-Warren, a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement; and Anna May Wong, first Chinese American woman to become a Hollywood film star, director, and producer.

The finish on the coins, which are struck at the Philadelphia Mint, is the same as that rendered on coins contained in the 2022 Uncirculated Coin set.

The ornaments are priced at $30.95 each, with no household-order limit.

Each ornament setting is hand-crafted in solid brass with a rhodium finish and includes intricate elements specific to each honoree.

The coins’ common obverse, featuring a portrait right of George Washington, is not visible.

A matching ribbon is attached to the top of each ornament for display.

A certificate of authenticity is included, along with an explanation of the ornament’s design elements and a brief biography of the honoree.

The U.S. Mint produced two different holiday ornaments in 2021, featuring Uncirculated examples of the 2021-P Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site quarter dollar, the final issue of 56 coins comprising the America the Beautiful quarter dollar series.

The 2021 Mighty Minter’s Ornament and United States Mint 2021 Ornament both display the common George Washington obverse facing out.

The U.S. Mint recorded sales of 4,833 of the 2021 Mighty Minters Ornament and 7,024 of the United States Mint 2021 Ornament.